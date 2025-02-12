LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keeneland is opening ticket sales for its 2025 Spring Meet Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

What You Need To Know Ticket for Keeneland’s 2025 Spring meet go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 18



The 15-day Spring Meet will be held April 4 through April 25



Keeneland has increased the value of 16 stakes and will award a record $9.4 million in total purses across 19 stakes



Beginning Feb. 18, Keeneland also will offer General Admission and Equestrian Room dining tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland

The 15-day Spring Meet will be held April 4 through April 25. It will feature racing Wednesdays through Sundays with a daily post time of 1 p.m., except closing day, Friday, April 25, when the first race begins at 12:30 p.m. There will be no racing Sunday, April 20, in observance of Easter.

Keeneland said the racetrack has increased the value of 16 stakes and will award a record $9.4 million in total purses across 19 stakes during the meet.

The track added it expects demand for tickets to be high and suggests fans to look at ticket options in advance. All dining, Grandstand reserved seating and general admission tickets must be bought in advance. Cash and walk-up purchases are not accepted at the main gates on race days. Season passes, which offer general admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.

Here's a look at ticket pricing for General Admission and Grandstand reserved seating for the Spring Meet:

General Admission: Wednesday and Thursday tickets are $7; Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets are $10; opening Saturday tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

General Admission Spring Meet Season Passes: $50. Passes are pre-sold until April 3.

Grandstand Reserved Seats: Wednesday and Thursday seats are $15; Friday, Saturday and Sunday seats are $25; opening Saturday seats are $30. Price includes General Admission.

All paved parking rows will be for permit parking and free accessible parking only. No reservation is required for accessible parking. Parking permits for the Green and bus lots will go on sale Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. Free public parking will be available on The Hill and The Meadow.

Beginning Feb. 18, Keeneland will also offer General Admission and Equestrian Room dining tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland on Saturday, May 3. Tickets are available for pre-purchase.