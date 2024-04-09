VERSAILLES, Ky. — Woodford Reserve has unveiled its $1,000 and $5,000 Mint Julep charity cups ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby, set for May 4, 2024.

What You Need To Know Woodford Reserve has unveiled its $1,000 and $5,000 Mint Julep charity cups ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby



A total of 300 cups were created in honor of the race, Woodford Reserve said



The cups are an annual tradition benefiting a charity



Proceeds this year will go toward the Backside Learning Center, a nonprofit providing support and resources for Churchill Downs workers and their families

A total of 300 cups were created in honor of the race, Woodford Reserve said. The cups are an annual tradition benefiting a charity, with proceeds this year going toward the Backside Learning Center, an independent nonprofit providing support and resources for Churchill Downs workers and their families.

“We are excited to have been chosen by the Woodford Reserve team as the beneficiary of the julep cup proceeds this year," said Sherry Stanley, Backside Learning Center executive director. "We see every day the hard work and sacrifice that is made by hundreds of people who are truly the unsung heroes of the sport. The awareness and support this opportunity will bring is critical to our important mission, as we provide transformational programs and services to a community that is so central to the industry.”

Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault helped design the cups, and each one features Churchill Downs' signature Twin Spires, along with an engraving marking the Derby's 150th running.

Of the 300 cups, 200 are silver cups, priced at $1,000 with 44 emeralds. The other 100 are gold cups, priced at $5,000 with 44 crystals. The gold cups also include a limited-edition coffee table book reflecting on 150 years of the Derby.

“These julep cups are a tribute to 150 years of greatness,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. “They’re a true spectacle, and every detail has been handcrafted.”

The cups can be picked up at the $1,000 Mint Julep Cup Experience at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3 (Kentucky Oaks Day) or Saturday, May 4 (Derby Day). Customers can also choose to have the cups shipped to their homes in time for Derby celebrations, with sales available online.

The 2024 mint julep recipe features Woodford Reserve bourbon and handmade rose-infused honey simple syrup in honor of the 150th Run for the Roses, Woodford Reserve said.