OHIO — In a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services earlier this week, Joann warned that it could let go 661 employees at its headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, if it can't find a buyer for the company by March.

"While we remain hopeful this closure event will not occur, we are providing notice that if this action does occur, employee separations at or otherwise aligned to the Corporate Office are expected to commence on the 14-day period beginning on March 15, 2025, with limited additional separations to occur within approximately 30 to 120 days thereafter as Corporate Office operations wind down," Joann wrote in the notice.

The notice comes after the fabric and crafts retailer filed for bankruptcy for a second time, and said it's currently seeking potential buyers for the company. The bankruptcy announcement also came at the same time the company shut down its location in Hermitage.

The company had previously filed for bankruptcy in March 2024. The company then decided to become a private company, which managed to keep all of its stores open.

Joann has been operating for 82 years and has more than 800 locations nationwide, according to its website.

"By way of background, JOANN has been working closely with its financial stakeholders to evaluate how to best position the Company for the future," Joann wrote in the notice, "This includes seeking buyers for a sale of the Company. Should the Company fail to secure a buyer who intends to continue to actively operate JOANN’s business (including potentially offering employment to some or all current Company employees), it is possible that the Company may have no choice but to immediately close its Corporate Office and conduct employee separations."