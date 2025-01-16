OHIO — According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Buckeye State saw an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims the first full week of January.

From Jan. 5 through Jan. 11, Ohio saw 85,959 unemployment claims.

There were 13,903 initial claims filed, an increase of 4,535 more than the previous week. To avoid fraud, approximately 1,226 were flagged for identity verification.

Ohio also saw 72,056 continued claims filed, which is 3,962 more than the previous week.

In November, the state's unemployment rate was 4.3%, compared to the national rate of 4.2%. Ohio's labor force participation rate for November was 62.6% compared to the national rate of 62.5%