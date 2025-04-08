OHIO — April is recognized as Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort to acknowledge the challenges people reentering society after serving time face.

Ohio officials joined together to remind Ohioans that free employment services are available for individuals who have served their time.

What You Need To Know April is Second Chance Month



Those who are reentering society following incarceration face many challenges Ohio offers resources for those who have served time

“There are plenty of people who have paid their debt to society and are ready to be positive contributors to our workforce,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, in a news release. “I personally had the opportunity to work alongside someone who had spent many years in prison before his release, and he was one of the hardest working people I have ever met. I say to the employers in Ohio: give these people a chance.”

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel said there are several programs that inmates can use to reenter the workforce, including specialized training for in-demand industries.

“Now, we need Ohio employers to hire these people,” Tressel said. “We need to help them find the dignity, purpose and hope that comes with a job.”

Employers who hire those with criminal histories could qualify for federal tax credits through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program. They can also request a fidelity bond for free to reduce potential financial risks from hiring those who have criminal pasts.

“Ohio believes in giving people second chances, and we encourage restored citizens and those nearing their release to take advantage of all the free services available at OhioMeansJobs.com and the state’s OhioMeansJobs Centers,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder. “Hiring justice-involved individuals also can be beneficial for employers. Many have found their formerly incarcerated employees to be more motivated to succeed, more loyal to the organization, and less likely to quit.”

Ohio’s job search website, OhioMeansJobs.com, includes a section that has resources specific to restored citizens. Thirteen state correctional facilities also have certified in-house OhioMeansJobs Centers, where individuals can improve their skills, search for jobs and connect to services within their home county.

They can also receive job training while serving their time through registered apprenticeships, certificate programs, and even college degrees.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC) have created training programs for in-demand jobs, such as broadband and 5G installation as the state looks to implement high-speed network access statewide.

Individuals can also take credited training courses in robotics and electronics engineering through Lorain Community College and Grafton Correctional Institutions.

“DRC has the workforce that Ohio needs,” said DRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith. “Around 18,000 people leave our institutions every year, and we know that employment is a determinant of their future success. Our staff work hard to prepare our population before they are released, so they are ready to hit the ground running. Many leave with all the certifications, training and experience they need to be ready to work from day one. I want to thank ODJFS, DYS and our reentry coalitions for all their work in helping people reenter their communities.”

Ohio Reentry Connections can also assist with finding employment after reentering society. Within 90 days of release, individuals can make their resume active in the system for employers to use to reach out with potential job opportunities.

For more information, click here.