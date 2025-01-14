LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for seasonal employment and enjoy working with the public? The Louisville Zoo may be the place for you.

What You Need To Know The Louisville Zoo is hosting its annual job fair Saturday, Jan. 25



The zoo said it's seeking outgoing and motivated individuals to fill positions in several departments



Candidates will receive training in their area



Positions in animal, marketing and educational departments require additional experience

The zoo is hosting its annual job fair Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room. The zoo said it's seeking outgoing and motivated individuals to fill positions in various departments, including the following:

Admissions

Animal departments

Education

Front desk

Guest services

Horticulture

Marketing (website management)

Membership

Rides and attractions

Candidates will receive training in their area, the zoo said. Positions in animal, marketing and education departments require additional experience.

Seasonal positions begin at $16.65 per hour. Applicants must be 16 or older and able to work a flexible schedule, including nights and weekends from March through November. Some positions also require applicants to be at least 18 and hold a valid driver's license. The zoo added it will provide training for positions requiring CPR/First Aid certification.

Seasonal employees receive free zoo admission and parking for the duration of their employment term, as well as discounts in gift shops and at concession locations with zoo ID. Visit the Louisville Zoo's website for information on the positions and how to apply.

The Louisville Zoo is open daily year-round except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with visitors exiting by 5 p.m.