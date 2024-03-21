OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky is just a few weeks away from a once-in-a-lifetime solar experience.

What You Need To Know The April 8 solar eclipse and its path of totality passes over far western Kentucky



Several cities, including Owensboro, are preparing for thousands of tourists seeking the event



Evansville, Indiana, will be a destination for those seeking the full eclipse



Owensboro's science museum will offer charter bus rides to and from Evansville

The April 8 solar eclipse and its path of totality passes over far western Kentucky, and even cities just outside the path are expecting tens of thousands of tourists seeking the solar eclipse, including Owensboro.

“They’re going to need a place to stay; they are going to need a place to eat," said Dave Kirk of Visit Owensboro.

Kirk said he has been planning for the event for months.

“The Museum of Science and History here has a great partnership with the museum down in Evansville right on the water," he said. "They have these charter buses that are essentially going to pick you right up here at the Museum of Science and History. You don’t have to worry about the traffic, the parking; it’s going to drop you off right at their museum."

While Owensboro won’t experience the full solar eclipse, it’s one of the largest cities just outside the path of totality, meaning thousands are expected to stay in hotels before or after the big solar show.

“If you’re heading from toward Nashville, heading up or heading home, Owensboro will be a destination for one both to stay the night and to eat on the way home," said Patrick Bosley, owner of Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.

Bosley said 50% of his business comes from tourism, and he expects thousands to stick around afterward for a taste of Kentucky living.

“We’ll probably feed 500 people today versus, maybe, 1,200 on the solar eclipse day," he said.

The full solar eclipse will only last a few minutes for locations in western Kentucky. However, because of the moon's position between Earth and the sun, the path of total is much wider than the previous total eclipse in 2017.

“Hopefully, it’s a nice sunny day," Kirk said.