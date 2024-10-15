LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Outdoor enthusiasts will soon be in luck, as REI Co-op is just weeks away from opening its first Kentucky store.

What You Need To Know REI is bringing its love of the outdoors to the commonwealth



The outdoor retailer will open its first Kentucky store Friday, Nov. 8 at the Paddock Shops in Louisville



The store will host a "three-day party" the weekend of Nov. 8-10 to celebrate, featuring giveaways and social activities



The store will be nearly 31,000 square feet and offer a wide assortment of gear for camping, hiking, biking, climbing and more

A grand opening will be held Friday, Nov. 8 when the outdoor chain opens its doors at the Paddock Shops in Louisville. The store will host a "three-day party" the weekend of Nov. 8-10, filled with giveaways, gear vendors, music and social activities. It will be nearly 31,000 square feet and offer a wide assortment of apparel and gear for camping, hiking, biking, climbing and more, in addition to a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.

A representative for the Louisville store said it will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 8-9 and 11 a.m. Nov. 10. As part of the festivities, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Park Alliance of Louisville, whose mission is to drive equitable investment in public parks to improve community health and well-being.

REI said it's the country's largest consumer co-op and has 24 million members who participate in several outdoor activities. The chain said some benefits of joining the co-op include coupons and discounts, a used gear trade-in program, an annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases and an extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year.

"Our team of 50 experts are ready to share our love of a range of activities and how we are a different kind of company," said Erin Jackson, REI Louisville store manager. "As a co-op, we act in the long-term interests of our employees, members and communities. As an example, just a few weeks after opening, we will close on Black Friday to give employees a day off to 'Opt Outside' with family and friends, just as we have done across the country since 2015. Time outside to reconnect with nature and the well-being of our employees is what really matters."

The new store will fill a gap in REI's footprint in the region, as the closest locations are in Cincinnati (95 miles away) and Indianapolis (135 miles away). The chain is based in Seattle.