LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Outdoor enthusiasts will soon be in luck, as REI Co-op is just weeks away from opening its first Kentucky store.
A grand opening will be held Friday, Nov. 8 when the outdoor chain opens its doors at the Paddock Shops in Louisville. The store will host a "three-day party" the weekend of Nov. 8-10, filled with giveaways, gear vendors, music and social activities. It will be nearly 31,000 square feet and offer a wide assortment of apparel and gear for camping, hiking, biking, climbing and more, in addition to a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.
A representative for the Louisville store said it will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 8-9 and 11 a.m. Nov. 10. As part of the festivities, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Park Alliance of Louisville, whose mission is to drive equitable investment in public parks to improve community health and well-being.
REI said it's the country's largest consumer co-op and has 24 million members who participate in several outdoor activities. The chain said some benefits of joining the co-op include coupons and discounts, a used gear trade-in program, an annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases and an extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year.
"Our team of 50 experts are ready to share our love of a range of activities and how we are a different kind of company," said Erin Jackson, REI Louisville store manager. "As a co-op, we act in the long-term interests of our employees, members and communities. As an example, just a few weeks after opening, we will close on Black Friday to give employees a day off to 'Opt Outside' with family and friends, just as we have done across the country since 2015. Time outside to reconnect with nature and the well-being of our employees is what really matters."
The new store will fill a gap in REI's footprint in the region, as the closest locations are in Cincinnati (95 miles away) and Indianapolis (135 miles away). The chain is based in Seattle.