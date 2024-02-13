LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the 2024 season approaching, Kentucky Kingdom is planning to fill more than 400 open positions and will soon host a job fair for interested applicants.

Kentucky's largest amusement and water park will host the "Start Your Career" hiring event this Sunday, Feb. 18 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, the park said attendees will have the chance to speak with Kentucky Kingdom's department leaders to learn more about the park, available positions and competitive benefits. The first 150 attendees 16 and up will also be able to participate in interviews.

According to Kentucky Kingdom, the park is planning to hire more than 950 seasonal employees, along with several internship opportunities. Internships include:

Guest Services & Entertainment

Group Sales & Marketing

Hospitality & Tourism

Leadership Development & Ride Operations

Landscaping

Human Resources

"We're proud to bolster the Louisville economy as a fun and growth-oriented employer," said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom general manager. "Kentucky Kingdom is the perfect career for those who are people-oriented with a desire to work in a fun and inclusive environment. We are thrilled to gear up for another season filled with family fun and hope to welcome many new faces to our growing team."

Pay ranges from $14-20 per hour, the park said. Applicants who will be 15 years old by April 30 may qualify for limited seasonal positions starting at $12 per hour.

Some employee benefits include free admission to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, free admission to more than 25 regional theme parks and attractions and free tuition with Herschend's Grow U program.

The park said it encourages applicants to visit kentuckykingdom.com/jobs to learn about the park before completing their online application ahead of the event. Many positions require candidates to be at least 16 years old, while some have minimum age requirements of 18 or 20. A limited number of opportunities are available for 15-year-old candidates, the park said.