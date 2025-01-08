OHIO — Honda Motor announced Tuesday that the company's newest electric vehicles will be produced in Ohio.

What You Need To Know Both models will be produced in Honda's EV Hub in Ohio



Information about mileage and costs weren't available



The cars are part of Honda's rollout of EVs

At the Consumer Electronics Show, the company said the two new cars — the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV — will feature "next-generation technologies," such as automatic driving with AI technology and a new operating system, which would allow the driver to perform other tasks while being behind the wheel, such as joining a virtual meeting.

Both of these models have been confirmed for production in 2026 at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio.

Very little is known about the prototypes. The Honda 0 Saloon will feature both a "low height and sporty 'wedge-shaped' styling'" that the company says will set it apart from other EVs on the market. The Saloon is also expected to have a spacious interior.

Honda said the 0 SUV applies the “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach, with also having a spacious cabin as well as increased visibility and flexibility.

The 0 SUV is expected to be introduced in the North American market in the first half of 2026, and then eventually in global markets, including Europe and Japan. The 0 Saloon will be introduced in the second half of 2026, Honda said.

The company didn't release details about mileage or costs. The two cars are part of Honda's line of EVs it plans to completely unveil by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Honda EV Hub in Marysville is expected to produce its first vehicle this year, which will be the Acura Performance EV Concept. The latest details on the EV hub can be found here.