OHIO — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services recently released the November data regarding the Buckeye State’s unemployment rate and labor participation force showing slight growth in its labor participation force but an unchanged unemployment rate.

According to the department, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.3% in November, unchanged from October’s rate. The state saw an increase in nonagricultural wage and salary employment of 5,500 throughout the month, from 5,679,500 in October to 5,685,000 in November.

There were 255,000 unemployed workers in November, down from 256,000 in October. In the past 12 months, unemployment has risen by 44,000 workers from 211,000.

For Nov. 2024, the unemployment rate for Ohio increased 0.7 percentage points from 3.6% in Nov. 2023.

The national unemployment rate for November was 4.2%, rising from 4.1% in October.

Ohio saw an increase in its labor force participation rate to 62.6% from October’s 62.5%. In Nov. 2023, the state’s rate was 61.8%. Meanwhile, the national rate saw a decrease to 62.5% from October’s 62.6%. For Nov. 2023, the national rate was 62.8%.