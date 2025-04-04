OHIO — Ohioans will see changes to their paystubs as the Pay Stub Protection Act goes into effect next week.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour said through the act, employers will be required to include certain details within pay statements for their employees. The law will take effect on April 9.

Employers will be required to give employees comprehensive earnings and deductions statements for each pay period, which must include details such as gross wages earned, itemized deductions and net pay. The goal is to ensure employees are informed to understand their compensation.

If employees do not receive the information when the law goes into effect, they can request it from their employer. The employer must provide it within 10 business days, but if it has not been given, the employee can then file a complaint with the bureau.

A complaint form, along with instructions, will be posted on the bureau’s website beginning Wednesday, April 9. The form can be submitted via mail, email or fax to the Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour.

For questions regarding the process, the Division of Wage and Hour can be reached at 614-644-2239 or wagehour@com.ohio.gov.