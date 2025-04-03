CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, providing travelers with a new dining experience.
Bengals Bar & Kitchen, the only Bengals-branded restaurant and bar, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 4 at 11 a.m.
There are several surprise special appearances are expected at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the bar alongside members of the Bengals, SSP America and CVG teams. Attendees will be able to taste a variety of food samples from the bar.
The restaurant features a football-themed menu and has large screens for watching games, a display wall of autographed footballs and a selection of Bengals merchandise amidst the orange and black decor.
Bengals Bar & Kitchen is located in Concourse B, replacing the former Outback Steakhouse.