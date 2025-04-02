CINCINNATI — Small businesses have dealt with an ever-changing landscape since the pandemic, and breweries are no exception. One of the largest breweries in southwest Ohio talks about their struggles and triumphs in a market that has proved challenging to survive in.

The beer has always been flowing at Madtree Brewery in Cincinnati. But it’s not their main product anymore. In fact, beer only makes up about a quarter of their sales now. Like many breweries, they’ve had to pivot to stay relevant for all of their customers.

“This market is very saturated and there's a lot of breweries in Cincinnati," Rhiannon Hoeweler, the VP of experience and impact at Madtree, said. "our community loves beer. But if you look at overall trends in the craft brewing industry, there is definitely a decline. So I would say, how are the ways that you are staying relevant and I think people are struggling with that.”

For Hoeweler, that means adding products like Sway, the brewery’s canned cocktail.

“We are constantly evolving this brand," she said of the Sway cocktail. “The younger generations are very interested in healthy, so alcohol consumption is reduced and then also looking for healthier options. So sway is a great example of that. We're looking for alternatives in our product design and in the product offering.”

Madtree isn’t the only brewery pivoting.

According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the growth experienced in the mid-to-late 2010s is unlikely to happen again. Since 2020, Ohio has averaged 48 new breweries each year, a decline in pre-pandemic numbers, with an average of 11 closings per year. The association says the future of craft beer depends on innovation, regulation and community involvement.

These are things Madtree is thriving on- opening two new concepts over the past four years. But they’re not losing focus on their original taproom.

“One of the beautiful things is we get to learn from our other spaces," Hoeweler said. "So we're seeing what's happening at Parks and Rec, we’re seeing what's happening at Alcove and how can we switch things up here.”

Hoeweler admits the taproom is the location they worry about the most, but they are working towards innovating more with changes in seating and menu. She believes these growing pains will ultimately help them better serve their customers.

“There will always be moments of that within your business that you have to work through," she said. "And I will say on the back end, we’re a stronger company for it, we’re a better company for it. And yes, there are bumps along the way, but every time you grow, that’s when those bumps happen and they make you a stronger company.”