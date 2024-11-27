OHIO — The average Thanksgiving dinner cost less than last year, but still more than before the pandemic, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Last year, the total cost was $61.17



"They're looking for down the line, neither the premium product nor necessarily the cheapest product on the shelf, but what would be the average and these shoppers have very specific parameters that they're given," said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people was $58.08

Volunteer shoppers with the AFBF checked prices throughout the first week of November.

Items purchased include, a 16 lb turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes, carrots and celery, green peas, pie shells, cube stuffing, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, whole milk and whipping cream.

“The biggest thing that we're looking at is that overall inflation is moderating,” Vance said.

The average cost last year was $61.17. In 2022, the average was $64.05. Prior to the pandemic (2019), the average cost was $48.91.