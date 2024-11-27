OHIO — According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, there are roughly 3 million migrant and seasonal farmworkers in the United States.

What You Need To Know

According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, there are roughly 3 million migrant and seasonal farmworkers in the United States.



The president-elect's plan for immigration policy may affect these workers and the farmers they work for



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“Let's start out with the reality of the situation is that there are a large number of jobs in the agriculture space and the phrase that is often used is that they are jobs that Americans just won't do," said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

Vance said these jobs are labor intensive.

"So we rely on this migrant labor where migrants who want to come to this country, they go through this H2A program," he said.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, "the H-2A program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs."

"If you suddenly don't have that supply of workers, you've got to pay more. It's all supply and demand," Vance said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.