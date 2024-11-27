OHIO — Throughout the last 25 years, Ohio's farmland decreased by nearly 270,000 acres, according to an analysis by researchers at The Ohio State University.

The research said development accounted for 48% of the decline in farmland



“I think that's a real concern, and you see consolidation as an issue in the industry," said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

Vance said this becomes a problem for many reasons, including when consumers want to purchase food close to home rather than food that is grown a long distance from where they live.

"So there is that delicate balance that people want local food, and yet, as the local areas get bigger, and farmland goes out of farming use, it becomes harder and harder to make that trade off," he said.

