OHIO — The future of farming may be indoors.

“One of the most challenging aspects of farming is the space it requires, depending on what you’re growing,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

Not that all farming will be grown inside, but it is becoming an option for farmers who are looking to control their environment.

Vance said one of the greatest challenges for farmers is the weather.

“If I put those crops indoors, I can control the amount of light. I can control the amount of water. I can control access to pests and disease and so on and so forth,” Vance said.

There are major research investments taking shape across America, including at The Ohio State University.

According to university’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, “The Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Complex features a 15,000 square foot head house with offices, classroom space, potting, storage, and a processing lab to support 25,000+ square feet of greenhouse growing space. The new facility will enable cutting-edge, indoor food production research for the benefit of the world.”

