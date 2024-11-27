OHIO — Agriculture in the United States may experience significant changes with President-elect Trump reentering the White House in January.

“Farmers voted for President Trump in droves," said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

Vance said farmers appreciate Trump's style and rhetoric.

“Mostly [farmers] were fed up with four years of inflationary pressure,” Vance said. "Sometimes I think presidents are either unfairly blamed or unfairly rewarded for how the economy performs, but it doesn't matter. The voters spoke very soundly."

Vance said farm-policy watchers are more cautious.

"There were definitely things about the first Trump term that were not great for farmers. His trade war with China being the most obvious, but what the president did that earned, I guess you would say, the respect or admiration of the farmers themselves was he then sent a lot of stimulus money, $12 billion, something along those lines, to farmers to try to make them whole, so to speak, for the impacts of the trade wars," he said.

According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, there are nearly 3 million migrant and seasonal farmworkers in the United States.

"There's a lot of concern about the immigration issue," Vance said.

Vance said many of most labor-intensive farm jobs are completed by migrant or immigrant labor. Many of those workers may be impacted by a crackdown on immigration policy.

