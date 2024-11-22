SLINGER, Wis. — Just off the exit of Highway 41 in Slinger, there were dozens of hunters decked out in blaze orange and camouflage at Held’s Meat Market on Friday.

What You Need To Know Hunters spend $2.6 billion annually in Wisconsin





The average hunter spends about $2,800 a year





Wisconsin’s nine-day deer gun season opens Nov. 23

Throughout the day Friday, trucks carting hunting supplies pulled off the highway one by one, to stock up on jerky, sausage and other snacks before continuing their journey north to deer camp.

“Goin’ hunting. Stopping here for some snacks,” said Mike Baxter, when asked what brought him to the store. The sportsman from West Allis has been meeting friends up north for the start of the season for more than 25 years.

Michael Held, the store’s owner, said he and his family are grateful for the boost in business during hunting season, especially during a time when other small businesses may be struggling.

Held said his crew is working overtime to keep up with demand.

“We try to have more beef jerky on hand, otherwise we will just sell out,” Held said.

Bigger businesses also see a boost ahead of the gun-deer season.

Fleet Farm locations across the state held their annual Orange Friday event, where shoppers are treated to good deals and free orange swag on the day before the season officially begins.

Lisa Worth runs the West Bend Fleet Farm location. Worth said from gun accessories, to seating and cushions, to snacks, hunters have been busy stocking up.

“It is good for business. We sell a lot of different things in all areas of the store. We spend a lot of time prepping and getting ready for it, and we are here,” Worth said. “Absolutely our team members enjoy the day and it’s great for business.”

While they may operate different types of businesses, both Worth and Held agreed getting to see families continue hunting traditions is a fun part of the job.