MADISON, Wis. — Brick by brick, Marvin’s Brickpavers has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship. This spring, it is looking to expand its crew.

Marvin Martinez, owner of Marvin’s Brickpavers, said he takes pride in his two-decade-plus career in skilled labor. He shared that he is eager to share his knowledge with the next generation.

“Trust me, design for fun and sell the products is one of the best things that happen to anybody,” Marvin Martinez said.

This spring, the Madison-based company is busier than ever and actively looking and training new talent.

For Marvin Martinez, the work has become a family affair. His brother, Luis Martinez, now shares the passion for the trade.

“He’s my teacher,” Luis Martinez said. “He showed me, and I’m learning a lot.”

“Yeah, everybody keeps on going,” Marvin Martinez said of his team’s work ethic.

“So they can benefit that way. And we can benefit having them working for us,” Marvin Martinez said.

Learn more about Marvin’s Brickpavers and current job openings, here.