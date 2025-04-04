MILWAUKEE — After President Donald Trump announced widespread reciprocal tariffs, one grocery store manager in Milwaukee and a customer shared their concerns.



What You Need To Know Jasbir Singh is the store manager for Galst Food Market. Singh said he believes the tariffs will bring big changes to prices





With the market and economy facing uncertainty, the Riverworks Financial Clinic in Milwaukee offers financial counseling





Anthony Myers is the financial clinic manager. Myers said in these uncertain times, he is recommending people adopt a protectionist mindset when it comes to their finances

Jasbir Singh is the store manager for Galst Food Market. Singh said he believes the tariffs will bring big changes to prices.

“It will be tougher for the customer to buy everyday stuff because stuff will be going up," said Singh. "It’s going to get higher and higher. Inflation has already caused a lot of prices to fluctuate up and on the other end, there is a lot going on with the food stamps. Food stamps have decreased by a lot, from what I hear from a lot of customers.”

One of those customers is Randy Bankhead. He said he is not a fan of the tariffs Trump announced.

“I said they don’t give me much more than $100 for food stamps for me," said Bankhead. "That ain’t enough for me."

With the market and economy facing uncertainty, the Riverworks Financial Clinic in Milwaukee offers financial counseling.

Anthony Myers is the financial clinic manager.

Myers said in these uncertain times, he is recommending people adopt a protectionist mindset when it comes to their finances.

“First thing you want to do is assess your budget and look at your budget and see where you can account for potential price increases in your budget," said Myers. "If you don’t have a budget, now is a good time to make one.”

Singh said he understands that the president is reacting to the tariffs other countries put on to U.S. products, but he believes placing these reciprocal tariffs on their products could come at a big risk.

“The USA mostly does a lot of imports and so a majority of the stuff that comes in here, that’s going to have a lot of tariffs on it and the prices of each and every item will go up," said Singh. "It will hurt us. It will hurt the other countries as well”

Like everyone else, all Singh can do is to wait and see what happens to prices at his store and how his customers will react.