OSHKOSH, Wis. — Troy Meyer’s family has owned and operated Meyer Manufacturing Corp. for 80 years.

The Dorchester-based business builds livestock, forage and feed equipment.

“Overall, I’d say farmer sentiment is positive,” Meyer said. “Order taking for us has been good and we’re looking for good things in 2025.”

What You Need To Know Some agriculture businesses said there’s a guarded optimism among farmers as the growing season approaches



Tariffs are one of the issues farmers and agriculture business are facing this year



The WPS Farm Show runs through 3 p.m. Thursday in Oshkosh

Meyer Manufacturing Corp. is one of the 400 vendors at the WPS Farm Show in Oshkosh.

“Everybody is looking to just build a little comfort and get into that comfort zone because the markets have been stable here as of recent times,” he said. “We’re looking for good things once we get through this little hiccup and tariff blip.”

Meyer said the show is a chance to connect with friends and customers.

“We really want to meet up with our customers. Talk a little turkey about what’s new from Meyer. Answer their questions and, hey, if we get lucky, maybe we’ll make a sale,” he said.

Dairy farmers are seeing respectable prices for milk, while cash croppers are facing lower prices for their products. For both, costs for things such as fuel and fertilizer continue to be higher.

Ray Mroczkowski grows cash crops in Krakow, near Pulaski.

“It’s going to be a tough year. We’ll probably struggle a little bit depending on tariffs and if we can get rid of our crops,” he said. “That’s pretty much what I think everybody is worried about.”

Several farmers at the show said they are waiting to see exactly what that will mean for the industry and individual farms.

Len LeClair of agriculture equipment manufacturer, Krone America, said the farmers he talks with are generally feeling OK about the road ahead.

“A lot of customers today are looking to see what happens for the next four to six months,” he said. “The tariffs, where does that play into the stuff we’re dealing with.”