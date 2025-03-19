ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Shoe Repair Plus is a little more than two blocks away from Lambeau Field.

The business is located in what amounts to the epicenter of the 2025 NFL Draft.

What You Need To Know The footprint of the NFL Draft includes many businesses with no connection to the football or hospitality



Some owners are closing for the week of the draft or select days of that week



Several say they’re looking at ways to make revenue off parking and other rentals during the week to help offset business changes

Owner Paul Herwaldt jokingly calls it the “international headquarters” of the business.

“I think it will be great. Look at all the people it will bring to Green Bay. It’s always good for all the businesses around here,” he said about the event. “Will it affect me? Probably in a negative way because I have to close one day, but it’s good for the economy, good for my customers.”

The business is usually closed Friday through Sunday. Herwaldt said he also expects to close up on the Thursday that launches the draft.

“Will we be busy here? Who knows. People might decide to just stay away,” he said. “I’ve heard from customers saying, 'I’m going on vacation, I’m leaving town, I’m going to visit my kids', or whatever, to get away from here.”

Business owners in the footprint of the draft are looking at different options for the week.

Some are closing while others are closing and looking at ways to still generate revenue. That includes things like parking, renting space to food trucks and renting out their buildings to draft goers.

Pat Staszak said the showroom at Office Furniture Outlet will be closed the week of the draft.

“Our employees will work from home,” he said. “We’re anticipating we will be parking cars and trying to look for some other opportunities for revenue to help offset being closed for those four days.”

There appears to be some demand for those alternate plans.

“We’ve already had some inquiries from people from the U.K. who want to park here and they’re reaching out to us already,” Staszak said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Herwaldt — who lives a block from the shop — has a fallback to help make up for closing for the draft.

“I normally park 35 cars on a Packers game, but I think I’ll be able to get 25 cars in for the draft,” he said. “I’m just hoping to get out there, park 25 cars and be done for the day.”