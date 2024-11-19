OHIO — Republican Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., will succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the GOP leader in the Senate.

What You Need To Know Senate Republicans elected Thune as their new leader within in the chamber



McConnell will step down from his leadership post in January



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“[The position] is really important,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. "This is basically the person who sets the agenda for what happens in the upper chamber for the United States Congress."

Vance said Thune has significant experience within agriculture, especially the Farm Bill.

"He's got significant roots. He's been in Senate for 20 years. Most of that time, he's been on the Senate Agriculture Committee. South Dakota is an important agricultural state and really is one of the few states left that still votes like an ag state, pimarily, rather than, you know, like Ohio, big ag state, but not necessarily electing candidates specific for their farmer state credentials. South Dakota, very much, that's important. You have to be a good farm state legislator. And Thune is. He gets great marks from every organization that covers agriculture,” Vance said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.