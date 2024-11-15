CLEVELAND — Tower City is preparing for the holidays and ensuring Clevelanders have a chance to get everything off their holiday lists while supporting local businesses.

Small Business Saturday occurs the day after Black Friday, Nov. 30, and is focused on highlighting locally owned businesses across the country. Since becoming recognized in 2010, more than $200 million has been reported in consumer spending.

What You Need To Know Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 30 According to the American Express 2023 Consumer Insights Survey, approximately $17 billion was spent on Small Business Saturday in 2022



Tower City is home to 51 businesses, ranging from restaurants to shops



Winterland opens at Tower City on Nov. 30

In 2022, approximately $17 billion was spent at independent retailers and businesses, according to the American Express 2023 Consumer Insights Survey.

Tower City will also host its Winterland event on Nov. 30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. which will offer opportunities to meet holiday characters, face painting, prize wheels, crafts, an LED dance floor, DJ and glow party. There will also be roaming carolers throughout the event.

There are 51 businesses in Tower City, according to its website, with a range of locally owned ones from restaurants to shops.

Among them is Mike the Hatter, which has been in Cleveland since 1937. The store is third generation owned by father George Anastasakis and daughter Stephanie Travers and offers custom and unique hats as well as hat repair and cleaning.

Apple Jax Toys is another business within Tower City, offering a variety of vintage and modern toys. Diana Hlywiak and Allen Singleton run the shop located in the Skylight Concourse with a range of puzzles, board games, books, novelties, outdoor play, retro items and more.

Unscript’d Boutique’s offers clothing for women of all sizes, from small to 3x, handpicked to ensure customers' needs are met to bring their identity into their outfits.

For sneakerheads, The Feet Geeks’ offers shoe cleanings, restorations alongside athletic footwear focused on the latest trends, limited editions and retro classic sneakers. They carry children's, women's and men's styles.

Cleveland sports fans can also purchase gear from Playball Sports which sells officially licensed MLB, NFL and NBA gear alongside casual wear. The store sells clothing for children, men and women.