As Vice President Kamala Harris barnstorms through the battleground states, her advisers say they feel good about where the campaign stands, and that they see multiple pathways to victory.

“We think that in every single battleground state, it's a 50/50 race, and that's really unique,” explained Harris spokesperson Ian Sams in an interview with Spectrum News. “Usually, by this point in the campaign, certain states have fallen off the board, so to speak. But in this race, all seven states are neck and neck, and we feel really good that we have the momentum.”

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris' advisers say they feel good about where the campaign stands, and that they see multiple pathways to victory



Harris spent Thursday in Arizona and Nevada, before swinging through Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania over the next several days



One political strategist said Harris needs to focus more on herself and her policies, rather than trying to prosecute Trump in the court of public opinion



The Harris campaign has made a concerted effort to court moderate Republicans who have soured on the former president, putting the likes of former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out on the campaign trail to try to reach Republicans

Sams said the campaign understands that it needs to win over undecided voters and shared that the campaign is “winning those voters in our own internal data.”

“In all seven states we have a real path to victory – it means that we don't have to pick and choose where we're spending our time. You're seeing the Vice President go to all seven battleground states this week, and we're able to really compete and have a lot of paths to 270 electoral votes to try to win the election, whereas I think President Trump is seeing a more narrow path to victory than we have in those states.”

Harris spent Thursday in Arizona and Nevada, before swinging through Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania over the next several days. At each speech, Harris is doubling down on the message that she delivered in her closing argument speech Tuesday night.

“If he is elected on day one, Donald Trump will walk into that office with an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in with a to do list,” she told supporters in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday.

“This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power,” she told a crowd in Harrisburg, Pa. a few hours later.

But political strategist Michael DuHaime, a former Republican National Committee political director who has worked for President George W. Bush, Arizona Sen. John McCain, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, among others, said Harris needs to focus more on herself and her policies, rather than trying to prosecute Trump in the court of public opinion.

“People already know what they think about Donald Trump. You already love him, or you already hate him. You're not learning anything new about him in the final week. I think what she needs to do is close the deal about why she would be better,” said DuHaime. “She's had a very truncated campaign for president, and with that, there's a lot of pressure for her to tell people why she would be different and why she would be better, but she has this week to do it. I think she needs to spend more time being specific about what she will do to make people's lives better, and a little bit less about what they already know about Donald Trump.”

The Harris campaign has made a concerted effort to court moderate Republicans who have soured on the former president, putting the likes of former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out on the campaign trail to try to reach Republicans.

But DuHaime argues she needs to do more to reach the undecided voters still out there – regardless of their party.

“I think she needs to be more proactive in terms of that little sliver of voters that are still undecided about her and Donald Trump. She's doing, I think, a good job rallying the people who are already with her from a turnout perspective, in terms of exciting the base as much more excitement than there was in 2016. 2020 was different because of COVID and mail in ballots and stuff,” said DuHaime.

“I think what she needs to do, though, is win over that very, very small section still of undecided voters who don't like Donald Trump, like some of his policies, and are just looking for something to hold on to with Harris, and I think she needs to be more specific and more proactive about how she will make people's lives better, rather than just talking in these big terms about democracy and other things. As important as that is, she needs to give them some very specific things about how their lives will be better if she's president than Donald Trump as president.”

On Thursday, when asked how she intended to reach undecided voters, Harris said she will continue to emphasize kitchen table issues.

“We're going to deal with price gouging, corporate price gouging as a way to deal with grocery costs, how we're going to invest in small businesses and expand access to capital, how I will give first-time homeowners a $25,000 down payment assistance if they are first-time homebuyer, to help them get their foot in the door,” said Harris.

“These are the issues that the American people want to talk about because these are the issues that affect them. These are the issues they think about when they're sitting at their kitchen table or when they're trying to go to sleep at night, and what I know is that they want a president of the United States who, as I say, will walk into the Oval Office with a to do list and not an enemies list, and so that's what I will continue to do over the course of these next few days.”

Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday before heading to Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday and Michigan on Sunday. She will wrap up her campaign with a rally in Philadelphia on Monday, before returning to Washington, D.C., for Election Day.