President Joe Biden cast his ballot for the 2024 election at an early voting site in his home state of Delaware on Monday.

A group of first-time voters joined Biden at a Department of Election building in New Castle to cast their first ballots alongside the president, the White House said.

The president arrived at the polling place just after 11:45 a.m. ET and chatted with voters as he waited in line, which made up of more than 100 people, according to reporters traveling with Biden. He waited in line for about 40 minutes to cast his vote early.

When Biden emerged from the polling site, he was asked whether the moment was bittersweet. “This is sweet,” he replied.

He was also asked if he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will emerge victorious next week against former President Donald Trump, Biden's rival in the 2020 election.

"I think we will," Biden said.

Just about three months ago, the nation thought it would be Biden’s name instead of his vice president’s on the ballot at the top of the Democratic ticket. After dropping out of the race amid intense pressure from his own party after a shaky debate performance against Trump, Biden immediately endorsed Harris.

Biden also told reporters that former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday was “simply embarrassing.”

"It's embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It's beneath any president, but that's what we're getting used to," Biden said. "That's why this election is so important."

"You know, most presidential scholars I've spoken to talk about ... the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth," Biden added.

Before casting his ballot, Biden had breakfast with Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for U.S. Senate.