Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Michigan Monday to make multiple campaign stops in the battleground state focused on manufacturing.

Harris, who visited the state on Saturday for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama, is beginning her swing state sprint through election day with events highlighting the growth of manufacturing jobs under the Biden-Harris administration through signature legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act — something Harris says she plans to continue if elected.

A senior campaign official says Harris will stop at Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility, which received a $325 million preliminary investment through the CHIPS Act last week



Over the last month, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found Harris has cut Trump’s 13-point to just 6-points



Harris will also hold a rally in Ann Arbor with her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, with recording artist Maggie Rogers set to perform

A senior campaign official says Harris will stop at the Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility, which received a $325 million preliminary investment through the CHIPS Act last week to tour the assembly line, greet workers, and speak about the importance of investing in American manufacturing jobs.

The company is set to create 1,300 manufacturing jobs as a part of that grant investment, in addition to supporting the construction of a new manufacturing facility, which will be the largest manufacturing site in the U.S. Harris will speak about how policies she helped enact have revived the manufacturing industry, while manufacturing jobs under former President Donald Trump declined.

Harris will also visit a labor union training facility in Macomb County to speak with instructors and apprentices before holding a rally in Ann Arbor with her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

For weeks, Harris has been drawing a sharp contrast between the economic policies of herself and those of Trump, an issue the former president has often received higher marks with voters on. Her focus on the middle class seems to be making an impact with voters; a New York Times/Siena College poll published last week shows Harris has cut Trump’s 13-point edge on the issue in half in just a month’s time. An ABC News poll out Sunday has Harris ahead of Trump on looking out for the middle class.

In the final days of her campaign, Harris appears to be doubling down on the economy, and is likely to capitalize on comments Trump made about the CHIPS Act during his 3 hour appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.

“We put up billions of dollars for rich companies to come in and borrow the money and build chip companies here, and they're not going to give us the good companies anyway…You can't build it that way,” said Trump.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, came under fire earlier this month after he refused to commit to a potential second Trump administration honoring the Biden administration's $500 million federal grant to General Motors Co. to convert a Cadillac sedan assembly plant in Michigan into a future electric vehicle plant. Harris’ campaign was quick to jump on Vance's comments at the time, and will likely bring that up again during Monday’s visit.

During her evening rally, recording artist Maggie Rogers is set to perform as part of the campaign’s "When We Vote We Win" concert series.