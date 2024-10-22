FRANKFORT, Ky. — DHL Express and Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., announced the groundbreaking of an aviation maintenance facility and aircraft apron at the company's Global Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

What You Need To Know DHL Express is celebrating the groundbreaking of a new aviation maintenance facility at CVG



The 305,000-square-foot facility is a $292 million investment and is expected to create 300 full-time jobs



This also includes an expanded aircraft apron at the company's CVG Global Hub



It is expected to be fully operational by Jan. 2026

The project, which was originally announced in July 2023 as a $192 million investment, is now a $292 million investment and expected to create 300 full-time jobs, according to a release from the governor's office. The new 305,000-square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by Jan. 2026.

"I am thrilled to support DHL's continued growth in our state," Beshear said. "This expansion not only brings new jobs to the region but also strengthens Kentucky's position as the premier logistics hub in the United States. Thank you to the leaders at DHL for their continued commitment to the commonwealth."

Beshear's office said the new operation will enable more efficient repairs, reducing aircraft downtime and improving service reliability to support customer deliveries. Expanding the aircraft apron will allow the accommodation of more aircraft and increase the capability to handle a larger volume of shipments.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new maintenance facility at our CVG Global Hub is a testament to that commitment," said Andrew Williams, DHL Express Americas CEO. "By enhancing our operational capabilities, we are not only reducing delays and ensuring faster service but also expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers with even greater efficiency and reliability."

DHL is headquartered in Germany and is a global leader in mail, delivery and logistics. The company has approximately 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories. The Americas air hub at CVG was established in 2009 and has 117 daily flights and a fleet of 64 aircraft. It is one of three DHL global superhubs; the other two are in Hong Kong and Germany.

"DHL is a valued longtime partner, and we're pleased they continue to invest at CVG," said Candace McGraw, CVG CEO. "DHL's Global Superhub is an integral part of our regional and state economy. Its ongoing success requires having the facilities and workforce able to serve the global air cargo industry, and this development aligns with our vision to expand airport maintenance and support services on campus."

Visit dhl.com for more information on DHL Express.