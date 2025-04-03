CINCINNATI — As the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project continues to make progress, some local business owners are wondering what role they'll play in its development.

What You Need To Know The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project offers contracting opportunities in construction



However, some business owners have concerns if they can compete against larger firms



The Ohio Department of Transportation said they are dedicated to supporting minority and women-owned businesses



They'll be meeting every Thursday for the next four weeks, offering businesses a chance to meet project leaders and learn information

Many congregated for the first session of the project's April Engagement Series, an initiative designed to connect businesses with opportunities and learn how they can get involved.

It was a full house, as several business owners and firm representatives from both sides of the river came out to learn more about the progress being made.

Marvin Jackson, Walsh Kokosing Design-Build Team diversity inclusion outreach program manager, said there are several opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

“Any item specific to construction: concrete, flat rebar, landscaping, utilities," Jackson said. "We're also providing opportunities for ancillary to construction. We have a huge workforce coming in the town, so we're looking at people to participate.”

But for small business owners like Jamie Mastin, she had concerns on how business like hers will stand a chance to be included.

“As a smaller business owner, it's going to be a little harder to compete with bigger companies," said Mastin, owner of Mastin Construction Company. "Getting our foot in the door and meeting with greeting with people is going to be beneficial to us.”

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised about Disadvantage Business Enterprise, an initiative designed to give minority and/or woman-owned businesses access to federally funded contracts. In a news release, the Ohio Department of Transportation stated, "The project team remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for businesses of all sizes and supporting the economic landscape of the region.”

With the hopes of building strong community relationships, the organization launched a four-week engagement series to connect local companies with resources.

“We're taking every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and we're picking certain topics that'll be specific and very beneficial to businesses," Jackson said. "To come in and meet with our team and get detailed information on that."

Mastin said she left with fewer concerns and questions.

“Just the ability to sit and meet with people and find out different contracts that are going to be available and coming up on the project, I think is just very beneficial for any small business or large businesses, as I've heard here today," she said.

With construction set to continue in the coming months, project leaders continue to stress local participation is the key to its success. Those interested in attending an upcoming event can fill out a form created by Walsh Kokosing Joint Venture.