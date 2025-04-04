LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County residents continue with recovery and rebuilding efforts after storms ripped through the state late Wednesday night, and some businesses are salvaging what they can with little that's survived.

Debris covers the street of Ampere Drive in Jeffersontown.

“It's a little eery back here without power,” said Matt Rupp, owner of Kern’s Kitchen, the Derby Pie Company.

As Rupp walked the kitchen, he looked for a glimmer of hope. He normally bakes in its industrial kitchen from the crack of dawn each day.

“Although all of our power's out, fortunately our freezers are on a different power line, so everything's safe in here,” Rupp said.

In the freezers is the famous Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie: Chocolate Nut Pie.

“I mean, the first thing we always check is the freezer, when we lose power," Rupp said. "Fortunately, we get power from two sides of our building. The side that does, the freezers stayed on. So we're very thankful."

"The Kentucky supply of Derby Pie is still here, and we're ready for a successful Derby,” Rupp said.

It's a busy time for the 70-year-old family company, which is getting ready for the 151st Kentucky Derby and is now working to get power back into their kitchen.

“It was disheartening this morning to drive down the street and see buildings, neighboring businesses, completely taken out, buildings collapsed,” Rupp said.

Some of his neighboring businesses saw worse damage from the storms.

“It looks like the tornado came through here, leveled this building, kind of sucked the roof off of this building," Rupp said. "It actually moved our shed ... but, I mean, it's just wild that we didn't really sustain any damage."

The storms brought numerous Tornado Warnings to the commonwealth while knocking out power for thousands.

“(We are) very grateful," Rupp said. "I mean, it's a Derby miracle that this place is standing. Our heart goes out to our friends across the street and people that have lost so much."