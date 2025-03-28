FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Blue Marble Books, a longtime community staple, is looking to turn the page on a new chapter as they search for a new owner.

What You Need To Know Northern Kentucky staple Blue Marble Books is searching for a new owner



The store was founded in 1979 by Filipina immigrant Tina Moore



Her hope was to ensure every child could find themselves in the stories they read



Moore's husband, Peter Moore, has kept the store running since her death in 2016

Since 1979, the store has been more than just books on shelves. It’s been a place where thousands of children have come to dream and find their voice.

Caroline Stine, longtime store general manager, said it’s been her safe space since childhood.

“I remember sitting on the porch in the summer and just reading books,” Stine said. “And now I get to do all that for other kids, which is really awesome.”

Filipina immigrant Tina Moore founded the cozy store in the late '70s. Her vision was to create a space where all children could see themselves reflected in the stories they read.

“Her mission was that there would be a book for every child who came in, no matter who they were, no matter what they looked like, no matter what their religious background was, their sexuality, whatever,” Stine said.

Moore died in 2016, and her husband, Peter Moore, has worked to keep the dream alive since. He's now ready to retire and pass the baton.

“We're in a position where he really wants to retire,” Stine said. “The bookstore has been on an upward trajectory that is really positive for anybody who might be interested to step in and purchase.”

Stine said as the search for a new owner continues, she hopes visitors continue to feel the magic.

“My first impulse is to say, I hope they feel seen,” she said. “I also hope they just feel like there are so many different adventures and stories to jump into.”

Blue Marble is most known for its life-sized replica of the room from "Goodnight Moon," written by Margaret Wise Brown.