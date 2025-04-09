LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Water levels continue to rise in Louisville, causing flooded streets and empty seats for local restaurants.

What You Need To Know Flooded streets have meant empty seats and plates for Louisville restaurants



APRON Inc. works to provide financial relief for local eateries and gave out around $16,000 to independent restaurants and employees from the February flooding



River House is among those affected; the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville hurts the local economy, said its chef and owner

Situated on River Road near the Ohio River, River House chef and owner John Varanese said while this isn’t the first time River House has seen flooding in the nine years it’s been in existence, it's by far the worst.

He took a boat to check on the restaurant.

“We have an area on the lower level (where) we have a fenced-in garden," Varanese said. "You can't see it anymore."

Varanese said his biggest concern is the more than 50 employees who are out of work from the flooding.

Jenn Bruner, who has worked at River House for about four years, said this year already has been tough and is concerned about the financial effects of the severe weather. She said the winter storm in January that brought heavy snow and ice, as well as the February flooding, both forced the restaurant to close.

"It's not been a good time, but we're all getting through it together," Bruner said.

Melissa Richards-Person, co-founder and board member of APRON Inc., which provides financial relief to food and beverage workers, said situations like these reinforce the organization's mission. APRON Inc. gave out around $16,000 to independent restaurants and employees from the last flooding, and more requests are pouring in.

Richards-Person said employees and owners alike are overwhelmed.

“We don't really know how much longer this event is going to last and then how long it's going to take for these restaurants to clean up, recover and get back open and get back to business," Richards-Person said. "That's where APRON steps in and helps them give them a little bit of peace of mind."

With the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville, Varaense said he can't wait for Derby season. River House anticipates reopening around Monday, April 14 or sooner.

APRON Inc. is accepting applications for independent restaurant employees and restaurant owners needing help.