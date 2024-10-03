AUSTIN, Texas — In a $1.2 billion deal, PepsiCo will acquire Austin-based Siete Foods, the health-conscious Mexican American food company with roots in South Texas.

The Garza family of seven (siete), hailing from Laredo, Texas, founded Siete Foods in 2014. The company produces an array of snacks and ingredients like grain-free tortillas, enchilada sauces, taco seasonings, botana sauces, cookies, beans, grain-free puffs and salsas — all of which are geared towards people with dietary restrictions and food allergies.

A news release from PepsiCo said Siete “will complement PepsiCo's portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand.”

Siete Foods was created out of a need for more dietary options in traditional Mexican food — particularly tortillas.

When Siete's co-founder and president Veronica Garza was diagnosed with multiple debilitating autoimmune conditions as a teenager, she adopted a diet that inspired her to make her own grain-free tortillas that the brand is known for. The family found that the more healthful tortillas weren’t only better for you, but great tasting.

“I knew we had something really special when my Grandma Campos told me that my tortillas tasted better than the homemade flour tortillas she’d made for decades. My family knew that we couldn’t keep our delicious Mexican-American food to ourselves, so we’re delighted to share it with you in a variety of dietary offerings, from our table to yours,” a statement from Garza on the family’s website reads.

Siete Foods products are currently sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Publix, Erewhon, Sprouts, H-E-B, Hy-vee, Wegmans and more, according to the company’s website.

Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods, said he hopes the acquisition can inspire more Latino-owned businesses.

“We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture,” Garza said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

“PepsiCo believes in the spirit and authenticity of the Siete brand, and we're excited to carry on the legacy created by the Garza family,” said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo.

PepsiCo's portfolio includes popular brands like Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.