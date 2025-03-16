Danone, the parent company of International Delight, has issued a voluntary recall on more than 75,000 bottles of International Delight coffee creamer across 31 states this week.

These are the creamers that were recalled:

International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer, 32 oz.

Best by: July 3, 2025 Recall number: F-0625-2025 Product code: 0 41271 01993 3

International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer, 32 oz.

Best by: July 2, 2025 Recall number: F-0626-2025 Product code: 0 41271 02565 2

The creamers were recalled due to “spoilage and illness with the use of the products,” the FDA said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Class II designation for this recall indicates that the product might cause temporary or reversible health issues, with a low chance of severe consequences.

Which states are affected by this recall?

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the recalled coffee creamers and throw them away immediately.

Anyone who has consumed the creamer and feels sick should seek medical attention.