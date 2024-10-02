OHIO — The National Organziation on Disability released its picks for the 2024 Leading Disability Employers, recognizing several Ohio-based businesses.

The businesses recognized by NOD included hospital systems, government operations and several over-seas businesses as well. According to NOD, businesses that receive the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal are "measuring and achieving strong talent outcomes for people with disabilities."

What You Need To Know The businesses recognized by NOD included hospital systems, government operations and several over-seas businesses as well



October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month



Buckeye State businesses making the list are Cleveland's KeyBank, Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Cincinnati's Fifth Third



To view the full list of recognized businesses, click here

October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. NOD tracks employers through the NOD Employment Tracker™ which helps them comprehend how their business practices correlates to hiring, retention and advancement outcomes for those with disabilities. It also assessed strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climat eand culture, people practices and workplace tools and accessibility.

“We’re incredibly grateful to this group of exceptional companies for their unwavering commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Organization on Disability in a news release. “We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth and inclusive workplaces reduce costly employee turnover. These employers embody that vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”

Buckeye State businesses making the list are Cleveland's KeyBank, Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Cincinnati's Fifth Third.

According to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, NOD assessed disability inclusion practices at more than 500 companies, with only those in the top quartile receiving the designation.

“This honor reflects our health system’s inclusion efforts in areas such as talent acquisition, workplace policies and practices, culture and accessibility,” said Peter Adebi, senior vice president and chief human resources and diversity officer, in a news release. “We want everyone at Cincinnati Children’s – including patients, families and employees – to feel welcome, respected and valued.”

More than 1,300 of the hospital system's 19,500 self-identified with having a disability as part of the assessment.

“We believe the growth and innovation that Cincinnati Children’s is known for is sparked by investing in our employees and providing pathways to fulfilling careers for everyone,” said Bobby Rodriguez, vice president for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community Relations, in a news release.

Rodriguez said the hospital is also a program participant with Project SEARCH, which aims to prepare high school students with disabilities for employment. Project SEARCH began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996. Fifth Third Bank is another founding Cincinnati partner within Project SEARCH.

"At Fifth Third, we aspire to create an intentionally inclusive, diverse and thriving community," said Chief Inclusion Officer Stephanie Smith in a news release. "We strive to provide an environment in which each employee feels valued, respected and understood, and we pride ourselves in bringing our authentic selves and our best thinking into the workplace."

The company has nine Business Resource Groups focused on empowering employees to push forward with inclusion and development opportunities and to support business solutions while becoming invlved in the community.

"Creating a culture of belonging and connection where employees feel cared for and valued is critical to our success and ingrained in our core values," said Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Pinckney in the release. "We believe that inclusion creates the opportunity for all to thrive."

According to the bank, it was the first one to design a checking account for the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE), which allows those with disabilities to save and invest assets for disability related expenses.

The third recognized Ohio business was KeyBank, which is also recognized as a NOD Leadership Council Member.

Key is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD) for the eighth consecutive year. We’re proud to lead the way in disability inclusion and celebrate our teammates every day. #NDEAM pic.twitter.com/4oowiSNACc — KeyBank (@keybank) October 1, 2024

To view the full list of recognized businesses, click here.