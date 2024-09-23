MILWAUKEE — Combining Wisconsinites’ love for beer and the Green Bay Packers has proven to be a touchdown for Gathering Place Brewing Company.

In 2022, the brewery created a Packers-themed beer, called “Carry the G,” for Cheesehead TV, a digital brand that produces videos, podcasts and blog content for Packers fans around the world.

“They (Cheesehead TV) had a trademark for this phrase that Aaron Rodgers had mentioned, about when you are a Packer, you are always “carrying the G” that’s on your chest, so represent the team well,” said Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing Company.

Yeado said in the first year of production, every batch of “Carry the G” was pre-sold before it was even canned.

Now, just two years later, production of “Carry the G” has increased by 30%, according to Yeado. It’s also sold throughout the state, rather than just in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

“What Cheesehead TV has really brought to the table is helping people find the beer. We put it on the shelf, and they help people pull it off the shelf,” said Yeado. “It’s a cream ale. It’s 5.1% alcohol by volume. We designed it to be super drinkable to take with you to a friend’s house to watch the game.”

Matt Cisz, head brewer at Gathering Place Brewing, said it only brews the beer during the Packers season.

“It’s only around for a short amount of time, so it’s one of those things where I think fans look forward to this time of year, because they can get this beer,” Cisz said.

While thoughts on Rodgers may have changed since “Carry the G” was first brewed, Yeado said the name of the beer still applies.

Yeado said the team at Gathering Place is proud to be Packers fans and to brew beer in Milwaukee.

“Win or lose, Packers fans are not fair weather. They’re going to support their team, and we hope they are doing it with a “Carry the G” in hand,” said Yeado.

“Carry the G” beer is not the brewery’s only nod to Wisconsin. Gathering Place also has a beer called Limb Shaker, which is a Belgian-style beer made with Door County cherries.

“We’ve worked with the same farmer in Door County for seven years now, and the beer always tastes a little different because the cherry harvest is always a little different,” he said.