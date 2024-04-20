WILD ROSE, Wis. — Carol Fischbach makes some high school students’ dreams happen. That also happens to be the inspiration behind the store she owns, “Dreams Can Happen.”

After collecting new and used formal dresses, Fischbach provides those dresses to girls who may otherwise struggle to afford them, without a hefty price tag.

“Everyone should be able to go to prom and not feel like they can’t and not every girl or family can afford $200 to $300 for a dress,” said Fischbach.

Her store has a straightforward mission.

“We make dreams happen,” said Fischbach. “That’s our whole goal is to make dreams happen.”

For high school student Angelina Larsen, visiting the store was a dream come true as she prepared for her first prom.

“I just kind of [have] not really been the type of person to wear dresses and then my mom said, ‘Oh dresses — let’s go wear dresses,’” said Larsen. “I ended up coming here and found a bunch of dresses, and then I was like, ‘Oh maybe prom will be good. Maybe I’ll actually look good in a bunch of dresses.’”

It’s a relief for Larsen, who said it can be challenging to find the right price and fit.

“I’ve always been like the type of person who doesn’t get dresses much because of the expense part of it because most of the ones that are plus sizes are super expensive,” said Larsen.

But here, the price isn’t a worry. People can donate money for a dress, and there is no minimum amount. While donations are heavily encouraged, Fischbach admitted she wouldn’t turn someone away who wasn’t able to make one.

“Some can give as little as five dollars,” said Fischbach. “I’ve had people give up to $100, but whatever it is, if they don’t want to bring it back, they don’t have to.”

Every penny she does make goes toward keeping the store open and toward Fischbach’s annual special needs prom.

“It makes me excited because, one, I never went to my prom,” said Fischbach. “I wound up getting pregnant when I was younger, so my very first prom was in 2014 for [those with] special needs.”

The store’s special needs prom aims to create a stress-free environment with no pressure on its attendees. Fischbach said she wants everyone who attends to feel confident.

“[It’s] heartwarming because you know that they’re going to go and have fun that night,” Fischbach said.