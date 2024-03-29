LOS ANGELES — Twin models and producers Erin and Desiree Green recently reminisced about their childhood devoid of representation.

“I would say there was no representation whatsoever,” Erin said. “I mean, we’re 49 years of age right now. And I think in the ‘70s, we didn’t see anything.”

Eventually, iconic Black magazines blasted into their consciousness.

“It was Jet magazine. It was Ebony. It was Essence,” Desiree said. “When we looked at those magazines, we were like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ This is the magazine we needed to go to because it gave us style. It gave us inspiration.”

These magazines have played a pivotal role in celebrating Black culture and women, from Ebony’s emergence in 1945 to the later additions of Jet in 1951 and Essence in 1970. Icons such as Angela Bassett, Diana Ross and Tyra Banks graced their pages, alongside everyday women making significant contributions to their communities.

At Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Tamera Mowry-Housley, known for her role in the sitcom “Sister Sister,” agreed that the inspiration she found in these magazines were invaluable.

“I was like, ‘Wow, these women are absolutely gorgeous,’” she said. “There’s something powerful about seeing a bit of yourself in elegance, sophistication, beauty. I felt seen as a young woman, and I emulated that. I wanted to see dress like that, be like that, inspire.”

Essence Venture CEO Caroline Wanga emphasized how these magazines serve as tools for teaching Black women.

“We learned how great we were from Essence. And so if we think about what it does for Black women is, it teaches them how to get into the greatness,” Wanga said. “The beauty is now in this day and age. We’ve got 12 platforms we can do it through, which means people get to the greatness fast. And that’s what’s exciting.”

Wanga noted that the magazine remains a vital entity.

“The magazine isn’t going anywhere because it still codifies our greatness,” she said. “It’s still an honor to be on the cover. You still learn about new people in there.”

Wanga says the emergence of other platforms is not a pitfall.

“It doesn’t make the original platform invalid. But what it does give us the opportunity to do is make it even more special,” she said.

The 17th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, honoring Academy Award-nominated actor and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actor Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ.