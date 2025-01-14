MANITOWOC, Wis. — There’s no shortage of unique Airbnb experiences both here in Wisconsin and around the world.

However, one in Manitowoc is getting lots of buzz because of how unique it is.

What You Need To Know The USS Cobia is available for overnight stays



Following recent national media attention, bookings are on the rise



Wisconsin Maritime Museum says it brings in additional revenue

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum rents out the USS Cobia as an Airbnb. Guests can spend the night on the World War II era submarine, which includes the chance to explore the sub and even sleep in crew quarters.

Mark Becker is a Navy veteran and a Wisconsin Maritime Museum volunteer. Becker, who once served on submarines during his 13 years of military service, said he is glad to see people taking an interest.

“I think the public today is way more interested in the military and what they do, how they serve,” said Becker.

From military enthusiasts to those simply looking for a unique vacation experience, Becker said he has seen a wide range of people book the overnight experience on the USS Cobia.

Becker said he enjoys getting to see how much guests can learn about the submarine and World War II while spending the night.

“When you read a book about submarines in WWII, or see a movie or whatever the case might be, you can’t relate to it entirely until you have been on one and walked through it,” said Becker. “I would imagine the Airbnb and younger people that attend are greatly influenced by reading history, and now you are actually living it.”

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has been renting out the USS Cobia since 2020, but just recently has really seen bookings rise.

Emily Shedal is the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s communications coordinator. Shedal said with recent buzz from well-known publications, including Smithsonian Magazine, they have seen inquiries grow.

At about $500 per night, Shedal said it provides some nice additional revenue for the museum.

“It is another revenue stream for us here at the museum. As it did during the pandemic, when the museum was shut down and the Scout program was put on hold, this was a way for us to bring in revenue while those other revenue streams for us were closed. Still today, it is a unique revenue stream for us,” said Shedal.

To learn more about the USS Cobia Airbnb, you can visit its listing or visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum website.