WAUKESHA, Wis. — Dancers from Trinity Academy of Irish Dance took the stage Friday afternoon at Grace Luthern Church in Waukesha, Wis. It’s a performance they’ve prepared for all year.

“I feel pretty tired, but it’s also nice because you can meet new people and make new friends Irish dancing, and you can smile to all the people watching you,” said dancer Liam Kubacki.

“It’s really fun, and I love dancing with all my friends and talking to them before shows,” said Mallory Bitter, another dancer.

This performance is one of 17 for the group this weekend, with all of their practice and hard work coming to life.

“Today alone we have six shows, so it’s a lot of going to one show from the other,” said Ella Dorsey, show captain of the Trinity Irish dancers. “There wasn’t really time to practice, so it’s a lot but everyone has a lot of fun.”

As the dancers prepare for the weekend, so are surrounding businesses such as Bubba’s Frozen Custard.

“It’s always so chaotic here but we absolutely love all the people who come in,” said Abbey Rupnow, an employee at Bubba’s.

Bubba's serves its famous Reuben sandwiches for a limited time only.

“We sell over a hundred every Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Rupnow.

Allo! Chocolat in Waukesha will sell its Shamrock truffle chocolates this weekend.

“My husband is the one, Jim, the one who makes those,” said Tawnya Shanaklin, owner of Allo! Chocolat. “They are made with polycarbonate molds and the color is cocoa butter.”