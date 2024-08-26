Walmart is recalling more than 9,500 cases of apple juice for elevated levels of inorganic arsenic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the affected product could cause some health effects, but it's unlikely to cause serious illness. Short-term exposure to inorganic arsenic can cause some symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, bruising and numbness or burning sensations in the hands and feet, according to the FDA. Arsenic is present in places where food can be grown, so the FDA monitors arsenic levels in case they are above the normal standard.

The recall is for the Great Value brand 8-ounce, six-pack apple juice, which is packaged in PET plastic bottles with UPC 0-78742-29655-5.

The affected packages of apple juice were sold in several states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

It was also sold in Puerto Rico, the FDA said.