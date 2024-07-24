An Ohio-based company announced Wednesday it is expanding its recall from July 12 to include even more produce because of listeria concerns.
The affected products from Wiers Farm Inc. were packed between July 5 through July 12 and sold at Walmart and Aldi stores, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA added no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported so far.
Listeria can cause people to have a fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues. The FDA said symptoms could last from days to several weeks, and medical attention is encouraged.
The following recalled products were sold at Walmart stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia:
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
The following recalled products were sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
Other bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound in the recall include:
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green bell pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed vegetable box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling cucumber
- Plain parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos