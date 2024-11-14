Check your fridge — Costco is recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of the Kirkland Signature Unsalted Butter and Salted Butter sticks.

Costco said in a statement that it made the recall because some of the products didn't list "contains milk" in the ingredients statement.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was classified as a Class II, which means the butter could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." No allergic reactions have been reported so far.

The following Best By dates and LOT numbers included in the recall are as follows:

Lot No. 2424091: Best By date of Feb. 22, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter)

Best By date of Feb. 22, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter) Lot No. 2424111: Best By date of Feb. 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter)

Best By date of Feb. 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter) Lot No. 2426891: Best By date of March 22, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter)

Best By date of March 22, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter) Lot No. 2426991: Best By date of March 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter)

Best By date of March 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter) Lot No. 2424191: Best By date of Feb. 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter)

Best By date of Feb. 23, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter) Lot No. 2427591: Best By date of March 29, 2025 (Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter)

Costco said in a release that if customers have the butter and they don't have the milk allergy, it's safe to consume. However, those who prefer not to eat it can return the item to their local Costco for a full refund.

For any concerns or issues, Costco recommends calling the Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, LLC at 616-295-6438 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.