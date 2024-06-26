Smoked salmon sold at Kroger locations is being recalled over concerns for potential listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company Foppen Paling En Zalm B.V. are recalling the following product:
Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized
- UPC code: 8 40137 10000 2
- Package Size: 8.1 oz
- LOT 412 – to be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.
The product has been distributed to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure a swift resolution," the company released in a statement.
For more information, click here.