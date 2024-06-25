The Food and Drug Administration said a company is recalling multiple ice cream products due to potential listeria contamination.

Totally Cool Inc. in Maryland had the products below distributed nationwide to several different retail locations. While no illnesses have been reported so far, the company said the recall is out of an abundance of precaution.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious infections in children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised. Sometimes, the infections can result in death. Additionally, the bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The FDA said customers who have a recalled product are encouraged to return it to where they purchased it for a full refund.

More information can be found here.