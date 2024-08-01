MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is home to one of the few traditional hat-making companies left in the country. It’s called McLaughlin & Hayes and is in the city’s Bay View neighborhood.

One of its custom hats has been chosen to be part of the permanent collection at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The hat was hand painted by co-owner John McLaughlin.

His hat was chosen out of thousands of submissions from hat designers around the world.

“This has a beautiful scene of a horse race going around it and that moment right before you cross the finish line,” John McLaughlin said.

John’s wife, Kate McLaughlin, is also a custom hatmaker and co-owner of the 13-year-old business. She said their business has created hundreds of custom hats through the years for the Kentucky Derby.

The couple said they are thrilled their work will be in a forever spot at the museum.

“I absolutely believe that when they see our hat at the Kentucky Derby Museum, that they are going to look at a hat and realize they are looking at art. So, then they have to change their mind on how they look at things,” Kate McLaughlin said.

At a time when people can buy an average hat anywhere, the McLaughlins hope the Derby Museum display will show people that hat-making is a true art and a rare skill.

“It’s recognition for all the traditional makers who are really blocking, who are custom making and doing women’s pieces, men’s pieces and pushing forward while still remembering the quality of what used to be made,” John McLaughlin said.