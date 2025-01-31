DE PERE, Wis. — A metal manufacturer with roots in Wisconsin is being featured on the "World's Greatest" TV show.

The C.A. Lawton Company was established in 1879 in De Pere. Known then as the Novelty Manufacturing Company, it was founded by Civil War veteran Charles Lawton and his uncle, E.W. Arndt.

According to the company's website, its first invention was the “Bran Dresser.” The device was designed to separate bran from flour. Over its 140 years in business, the company has expanded into other states.

The Lawton family has owned and managed the company for five generations.

"I like to think that multiple generations ... they'd be proud of what we're doing that we continue to evolve, change, stay relevant, find ways to grow yet stay rooted in some of those values around manufacturing and engineering and the way we'd want to treat people and that kind of thing," CEO Alex Lawton said.

The "World's Greatest" features companies, places and things. The C.A. Lawton Company's episode airs on the Bloomberg Network Feb. 1 and 8 at 1 p.m. You can also watch online.

