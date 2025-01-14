GREENDALE, Wis. — Christina Destrampe’s work days look a lot different than they used to.

You’ll still find her working in an office, but that work involves carefully cutting pieces of paper in order to create beautiful designs.

Destrampe creates mandalas, layering and cutting paper to create a wide range of artistic creations. Destrampe has been making mandalas for about four years, and initially never expected to turn it into a business.

At first, she created a Facebook page just to share pictures of her work. However, once she saw that there was a market for her mandalas, things progressed.

“I just very slowly kept adding on. Doing more and more and more. I have a really great support system,” said Destrampe.

Destrampe has worked to diversify her business. Instead of online sales, she focused on securing shop space around metro Milwaukee, including at Serendipity Boutique in Greendale, where she also has her studio. In addition, Destrampe began offering classes to teach others how to make mandalas.

“So many people will come to my classes and say things like, ‘I have never felt comfortable showing my work, but here I am able to actually make something that I am proud of.’ It is nice to show people who may not think they are creative that they are,” said Destrampe.

While an arts-based business is all about being creative, there are still practical realities. Destrampe said it is important to know your limits as a one-person operation, and to not commit to more than you can realistically handle. In addition, she said having someone who understands finance is important.

“Find an accountant. Even now, the things I don’t know are astronomical. It is very helpful to have a professional who knows what they are doing and you should be doing,” said Destrampe.

To learn more about Milwaukee Mandalas, you can visit its website.